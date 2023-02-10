Super LED Displays for Super Bowl Sunday

Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, has equipped many football stadiums with LED displays and technology to support live events of all kinds and to enhance the experience for all in attendance. When the Super Bowl kicks off on Feb. 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, the Daktronics products and services will support the 18th of the past 19 big games.

“These big games and exciting moments in sports are why we strive to provide the best products and services available on the market today,” said Daktronics vice president of live events Jay Parker. “State Farm Stadium now has a full season under its belt with new displays and they are ready to put on the best show possible for football’s biggest and final game of the season. We’re proud to play a part in the overall experience they provide and look forward to a great game!”

Daktronics will have a service technician on site starting February 6-9 to help prepare for the game. Three technicians will be at the stadium February 10-12 for pre-event checks, dress rehearsal and support during the game to ensure everything operates as expected and are available to jump in if their help is needed for a smooth production.

In the summer of 2022, a new north end zone display was installed at State Farm Stadium (opens in new tab). It measures 30x117 feet, an increase of 44% over the previous display. Two ribbon displays were also installed along the seating fascia to provide additional statistics, graphics and information.

In total, the venue features 19 displays that combine for more than 20,700 square feet of digital real estate. These displays will connect with fans as they arrive and captivate and entertain them while they watch the NFL’s biggest game.