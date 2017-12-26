STRATACACHE and PRN Announce Acquisition of iDKLIC

STRATACACHE and PRN announced the acquisition of iDKLIC, a digital marketing and signage provider in the healthcare industry based in Brussels, Belgium.



iDKLIC will operate within the newly formed PRN Health Ltd. division as part of its current wellness product offerings. PRN currently provides interactive pharmacy displays and touchscreens for today’s leading wellness retailers.

iDKLIC provides thousands of pharmacies in Europe with turnkey and customizable content management, digital signage solutions and interactive digital advertising networks. Its Pharmaseen platform currently operates in Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg, with multiple expansion opportunities throughout Europe. Pharmaseen is a unique health communication channel created specifically for the pharmacy retail environment. It attracts, engages and educates the audience while triggering point-of-decision upsell opportunities.

The partnership will give PRN, which provides unique point-of-sale and highly visible advertising solutions to convenience stores and pharmacies, an expedited entry into the growing health and wellness market in Europe and a solid foundation upon which to build and expand. PRN will expand iDKLIC’s proven platform for serving independent pharmacies in the US. iDKLIC will have access to STRATACACHE’s expansive Global network of field support, operations and customer support infrastructure as well as investment capital to support expansion into new markets and regions.

iDKLIC’s co-founder and CEO, Jean-Charles Figoni, will remain as CEO and will continue to lead the company’s expansion in Europe. He stated: “Since 2006, our company has been receiving a positive response from advertisers and customers. Our concept is established in over 1,250 pharmacies, reaching 2 million impressions per day. We are looking forward to further expanding the number of pharmacies and advertisers in Europe.”

“iDKLIC has built a successful model for serving European pharmacy customers,” said Kevin Carbone, CEO of PRN. “With access to the technology, operational expertise and investment capital of PRN and STRATACACHE, iDKLIC can now deliver its proven value-added model to more pharmacy customers in more countries across Europe. The acquisition will also give PRN access to a proven platform for serving independent pharmacies and regional drugstore chains in North America.”