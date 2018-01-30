Stewart Filmscreen’s to Debut New Lineup at ISE

Stewart’s Cascade screen will make its international debut at ISE 2018.
- Stewart Filmscreen, along with its international partners, is set to debut and demonstrate its newest innovations during ISE 2018 at stand 1-F50 at the RAI Amsterdam.
- The company will showcase solutions including the dual-roller Gemini ElectriScreen, Phantom HALR, and the newly enhanced Balόn Borderless, and its Cascade models will make their international debut.
- Gemini is a dual-roller system, allowing viewers to choose the best screen material for different applications, such as an ambient light-rejecting material in 16:9 aspect ratio for daytime viewing of sports, and a wider ratio screen with more traditional material for nighttime movie viewing.
- ISE 2018 marks the international debut of Stewart’s Balόn Borderless, a new fixed-frame projection screen system with a contemporary “floating image” appearance. Balón Borderless now also includes the option of attaching LED lights to the metal extrusion for backlighting and enhanced room ambiance. A unique beveled frame structure allows the screen material to wrap around the frame and snap smoothly into place.
- Balόn Borderless utilizes Stewart Filmscreen’s EZ-Mount Bracket System to streamline installation and ensure a consistently level image. Flexible mounting options include both, EZ Mount and Telescoping Wall Mounts, adding to Balón’s versatility. At only 0.97 inches thick (or 1.10 inches thick if back bracing is required) and with a completely smooth side profile (no puckering or scalloping), the borderless design focuses the audience’s attention on the high fidelity image presented on the screen’s surface for a more immersive entertainment experience. Available with most of Stewart Filmscreen’s materials, including proprietary acoustically transparent options, Balόn Borderless helps integrators and consultants tailor their customer’s projection screen experience to best suit the needs of the user, application, and environment.
- “Stewart Filmscreen has led the projection screen category for more than 70 years, largely due to the fact that we can offer commercial and residential solutions that provide significantly better results by uniquely matching the screen to the projector and the intended environment,” said Shannon Townley, president and CEO of Stewart Filmscreen. “For example, Gemini gives viewers a truly cinematic viewing experience using light-rejecting Phantom HALR material for use when the lights are on, and a reference-quality StudioTek option when the room is darkened. We’ve delivered a flexible, functional, and superior solution to meet the practical needs of our customers. Meanwhile, our newly enhanced Balόn Borderless screen produces a contemporary floating image effect, offering both high performance and high-style projection in any environment.”
- Illustrative of Stewart Filmscreen’s new case styling and other product line improvements, the new Cascade large ElectriScreen system is engineered to fit in tight spaces and areas where access or ceiling height is a challenge.
- Phantom HALR is a highly differentiated 1.0 gain flexible front projection screen material that can be rolled for motorized ElectriScreen configurations, and can also be perforated for acoustic transparency applications using Stewart Filmscreen’s Cinemaperf or Microperf X2 THX Ultra options. Phantom HALR is also available in sizes up to 12 by 27.4 meters, delivering the highest resolution possible, thanks to Stewart’s proprietary chemical composition and vertical integration methodologies. Phantom HALR combats multi-directional light for image uniformity and integrity in bright environments.