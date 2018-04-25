Starin to Distribute RGBLink All-in-One Video Production Switchers

Starin is now distributing the RGBLink's M-Series line of three all-in-one video production switchers in North America.

“RGBLink’s line of three all-in-one video production switchers incorporates years of development of high-quality video switching and scaling products,” said Clay Stahlka, Starin's marketing development manager. “The switchers essentially combine the power of a full-function video wall processor into the compact video production switcher."

RBGLink sales director Rod Sommerich said, “Our three-tiered line gives customers the ability to select the features and capabilities that meet their specific needs.”

RGBlink's M2 Switcher features an integrated vision mixer and scaler.

“For example, the M2 and M3 switchers allow you to switch a full production across a multiple-display canvas with multiple video layers of content,” Stahlka added. “This can all be done live and on-the-fly, which makes it perfect for live event productions, concerts, performance venues and houses of worship.”

Those involved in house of worship productions can see the RGBlink products at the FILO Conference for Church technical managers at Willow Creek in Barrington, IL this May.

Bill Mullin, Starin CEO, concluded, “The RGBLink M-line of video production switchers joins Starin’s video wall and live performance solutions set—along with the Barco UniSee and Neoti’s soon-to-be-introduced range of LED walls. It’s an example of Starin underlying mission of making the job of the communications professional and more profitable.”