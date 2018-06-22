Stampede's Kevin Kelly to Speak About Drones and Business at Integrate 2018

Stampede announced that company President & COO Kevin Kelly will be a featured speaker at Integrate 2018, taking place in Sydney, Australia from Aug. 22-24, 2018 at the ICC Sydney Convention Center.

Kelly will speak on the “AV Applications of Drones and How AV Integrators Can Benefit from Adding Them to Their Portfolio” on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 in Room 5.4. The hour-long presentation will run from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“First responders, broadcast news journalists, security guards, real estate sales agents, land surveyors, filmmakers, and more — unmanned aerial vehicles can and being used in all of these fields,” Kelly said. “They are improving the accuracy of information collection, accelerating the speed with which information is collected, eliminating risk to human life, dramatically reducing traditional operating costs — and creating an entirely new field for professional UAV operators. My presentation will cover the range of opportunities this new product category presents to AV integrators and their customers.”

Globally, the UAV market is projected to grow from (USD) $13.8-billion in 2016 to (USD) $48.9-billion by 2023. Integrators are strategically positioned to profit from this opportunity, but to do so they need to be able to develop a strategy and create a plan that meets the specific needs of individual vertical markets, according to Kelly.