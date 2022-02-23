Spokane's AMPD Sees Quick ROI on New Ayrton Diablos, grandMA3 Light Console

AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual in Spokane, Washington has purchased 24 versatile, feature-rich Ayrton Diablo-S profile luminaires and a grandMA3 light console from MA Lighting to add to the company's rental inventory and use for professional event production. AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual offers high-end production, rental, sales and installation services to a wide range of markets in the Pacific Northwest.

[Jackie Shemesh chooses Ayrton Diablo for White Noise at The Bridge Theatre]

The company's investment in the Diablos and grandMA3 light has been paying dividends since the products arrived. ACT Entertainment exclusively distributes both brands in the U.S.

[Ayrton Diablo – Lights that Don’t Go Wrong]

"We saw the Diablos at a trade show and had our eyes on them for a while," says Justin Haas, owner of AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual. "They checked a lot of boxes for us: a compact and lightweight form factor that can fit in cars; an easy-to-navigate menu; great output; a full feature set, including framing shutters. Plus, they have a low cost of ownership and give us the ability to offer them at an affordable rental price."

According to AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual owner Justin Haas, the Ayrton Diablos 'checked a lot of boxes for us: a compact and lightweight form factor that can fit in cars; an easy-to-navigate menu; great output; a full feature set, including framing shutters. Plus, they have a low cost of ownership and give us the ability to offer them at an affordable rental price.' (Image credit: Ayrton)

The Diablos mark the first Ayrton acquisition for AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual. Soon after their arrival six of the fixtures quickly became part of the house lighting package furnished for the Riverfront Park Summer Concert Series in Spokane. "We mounted them on the upstage truss to provide backlight and effects lighting for the artists," Haas explains. "Some concert participants commented that they had seen a lot of Diablos on their tours and were happy to find them in Spokane."

[grandMA3 Used for Hillsong Event]

The Diablos have since been rented for other concerts, including a Billy Idol gig at an area casino. They were also a popular rental choice for churches staging big holiday services.

[Carrie Underwood Launches First Vegas Residency With Control by grandMA3 Software]

The grandMA3 light is AMPD Lighting and Audio Visual's first MA Lighting console. "Both of our lighting guys use grandMA consoles when they do tours, and everyone in the industry knows grandMA so we really needed one in our inventory," says Haas. "There's only one grandMA2 for rent in town, so now we offer another choice and can support grandMA users who have their own systems."

Ayrton Diablos and the grandMA3 light console were deployed immediately as part of the house lighting package furnished for the Riverfront Park Summer Concert Series in Spokane. 'There's only one grandMA2 for rent in town, so now we offer another choice and can support grandMA users who have their own systems,' said AMPD owner Justin Haas. (Image credit: Ayrton)

The new grandMA3 light also saw duty at the Riverfront Park Summer Concert Series, and Haas expects to see demand for it grow as tours and concerts return this summer.

[BCT Entertainment Expands Lighting Inventory With Ayrton Diablo Fixtures]

"Last year was the biggest year we've ever had for rentals and production," he notes. "This year we're hoping for the same result.

"We expect the Diablos to be our number one moving light rental, and we're hoping to add more Ayrton products to our inventory. We're looking at the Perseos next," Haas said. "Since we have four seasons in Spokane, we'd like to have some IP-rated fixtures that deliver a lot of power. We're also looking forward to working with ACT again. They've been great--so helpful getting product to us and supporting brands new to our inventory."