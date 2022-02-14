BCT Entertainment Expands Lighting Inventory With Ayrton Diablo Fixtures

Anaheim-based BCT Entertainment, a leading AV production company with a full inventory of lighting, video, pro audio, lasers and staging available for rental or sale, has invested in a large complement of Ayrton Diablo fixtures. ACT Entertainment, Inc. is the exclusive distributor of Ayrton lighting in North America.

"We have expanded our lighting inventory with the purchase of our first Ayrton fixtures," said BCT owner Brian Longhofer. "We had a gap in small-format fixtures with framing capabilities, and the Diablos checked all the boxes."

ACT Entertainment introduced Longhofer to the Diablos, which he later saw at LDI. "We considered other fixtures, but ultimately decided on the Diablos because of Ayrton's name recognition, the fixture's feature set, and its high quality compared to its price," Longhofer added.

ACT will use the Diablos primarily for corporate events, where their small format is especially desirable. "Unlike concerts where lighting is part of the show, corporate clients like the lighting to disappear," said Longhofer. "Diablo's framing shutters are also a big plus: They are in demand for just about every corporate show and give a lot more control over the beam."

Additionally, the Diablos' LED source means "a significantly less amount of maintenance, cooler temperatures and lower power consumption."

Earlier, BCT purchased four grandMA3 light consoles from ACT Entertainment, which also exclusively distributes MA Lighting products in North America.

"Our grandMA3s are now being used pretty extensively in the MA3 software mode by large corporate customers, including Disney," Longhofer noted.