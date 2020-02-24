Spinitar Launches New Live Tech Support Portal, HelpPoint+

Spinitar has launched a new live support portal, HelpPoint+. A space-specific customer support portal designed to work seamlessly with business and employee needs, HelpPoint+ is an instantly scaleable on-site document repository and web-app with a fully integrated video and voice helpdesk.

“We could not be more excited to launch HelpPoint+, a tool designed to improve the employee experience at our customer sites,” said Scott Kroeze, EVP of Enterprise at Spinitar. “With HelpPoint+, we are now able to provide space-specific self-help to our customers from inside a tool that enables an immediate resolution via our live video helpdesk portal. We are so proud to be able to provide this solution for our customers and, most importantly, their employees!”

According to Spinitar, HelpPoint+ was created to provide end users with on-demand support from every space, anywhere in the world, and is designed to become seamlessly integrated into almost any business environment. Deployed through unique QR codes, every space subscribed to HelpPoint+ will be directed to their own customized website where they will have access to room-specific audiovisual quick reference guides, live chat, and/or video support options.

HelpPoint+ offers a variety of managed solutions designed to meet business goals and objectives:

Fully Managed This complete solution offers customers access to Spinitar managed information portals and the Spinitar helpdesk for live audio and/or video support. The fully managed option provides the most comprehensive AV functionality designed to handle complex technical issues while providing live feedback and support.

This complete solution offers customers access to Spinitar managed information portals and the Spinitar helpdesk for live audio and/or video support. The fully managed option provides the most comprehensive AV functionality designed to handle complex technical issues while providing live feedback and support. Partially Managed This service includes the Spinitar managed informational portals while directing calls and/or video to our customers helpdesk for live support.

This service includes the Spinitar managed informational portals while directing calls and/or video to our customers helpdesk for live support. Customer Managed The customer maintains its own HelpPoint+ portal and helpdesk using the support of its current IT team.

Managed by Spinitar’s Customer Success Team, the company says HelpPoint+ users will experience a "quick response from talented folks who care about them."

For more information about HelpPoint+, visit spinitar.com/helppoint.