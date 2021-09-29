South Korea Arts Center Elevates Audience Experience with JBL Pro, Crown Solutions

The Yangsan Culture & Arts Center in South Korea has been outfitted with state of the art audio solutions from JBL Professional and Crown Audio

To provide high-quality sound that elevated the audience experience, TechDataPS Co., Ltd. equipped the Yangsan Culture & Arts Center with state-of-the-art audio solutions from JBL Professional and Crown Audio.

Opened in 2002, the Yangsan Culture & Arts Center is dedicated to promoting the arts community in Yangsan City, South Korea, including hosting a wide range of performances. The venue includes a nearly 800-seat grand concert hall, a mid-sized 300-seat outdoor stage, a small 167-seat indoor hall, an exhibition room and a practice room. TechDataPS Co. Ltd reported that the center requested a user-friendly audio system with powerful subwoofers in order to deliver pristine and impactful sound quality to all seats, but the venue's deep balconies made even coverage a challenge. The installation team selected JBL speakers and subwoofers alongside Crown amplifiers to provide powerful output, pristine sound quality and even coverage throughout the venue.

To ensure crystal-clear sound with total coverage in each performance hall, TechDataPS installed JBL VTX V20 three-way high directivity line array speakers and JBL VTX S25 dual 15-inch subwoofers. The former provides horizontal coverage up to 105 degrees and maintains clear and transparent audio at high volumes, while the latter emits the impactful low frequencies crucial to live performances thanks to the built-in Differential Drive technology. Finally, the user-friendly Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD and Crown I-Tech 12000HD amplifiers, featuring powerful OMNIDRIVEHD Processing and linear phase FIR filters, offer unmatched processing and signal quality to guarantee crystal-clear audio with ample headroom.

Representatives for the Yangsan Culture & Arts Center were impressed by the new audio system for its reliably even sound and accessibility for staff members. They consider the TechDataPs solutions as vital to upholding a standard of excellence across all events and performances.