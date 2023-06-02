SoundTube Create High-Quality, Reliable Background Music and Paging System

When Justin Fong, project manager at Sound Classy in Hong Kong, was approached by Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability Park, also known as LOHAS, to create a high-quality, reliable background music and paging system for the sprawling shopping mall, the customer was envisioning a traditional audio system for the building. Once Fong and his team learned more about their specific needs, he proposed that the system be upgraded to a SoundTube STNet IP-enabled digital audio system.

The LOHAS is a beautiful seaside community that houses over 20,000 families in its 50-some residential towers. It includes an immense shopping and entertainment destination in the center of the neighborhood that features chic shops, global restaurants and even a huge indoor ice-skating rink. Nearby, The Park offers koi ponds, tree-lined walkways, contemporary artwork, and an indoor playground for both locals and visitors.

Fong expounded on the benefits that SoundTube’s STNet IPD Dante-enabled speakers offered which included easy installation and maintenance, flexibility and scalability, centralized control, high-quality sound, and integration with other systems. Although there were no other malls in Hong Kong that used IP-enabled multi-zone audio distribution, LOHAS understood the benefits the STNet IP-enabled system would bring them. In addition, the STNet system would be very cost effective for their application.

(Image credit: SoundTube)

Sound Classy brought Vega Technology Limited in for the installation which consisted of 292 SoundTube IPD-CM52s-BGM and 33 SoundTube IPD-CM82-BGM IP-enabled speakers with 26 STNet-Switch-II. The system also included an AKG CGN321STS table-top paging microphone and SurgeX SEQ1213i power sequencer.

“We appreciated the variety of SoundTube IP-enabled speakers available—there is virtually every format available in IP from in-ceiling and surface-mount to pendants and garden speakers. There’s even an IPD soundbar,” said Fong. “With easy installation and setup, IPD’s monitoring allows us to easily check system status. The full monitoring system benefits our client as it easy to manage and that reduces maintenance costs.

“Our clients are quite happy with the IPD BGM system. The audio enhances the customer’s shopping experience which increases the customer’s time at the mall and their willingness to spend more. LOHAS loves the flexibility to change sources for different zones while maintaining high-performance. In fact, the like so much that they are installing a similar system in another shopping mall.”