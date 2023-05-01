SoundTube Offers BGM and IPD Square Speaker Grille Option

SoundTube Entertainment (opens in new tab) is expanding its customization options with the availability of square grilles for their popular CM-BGM-II series in-ceiling speakers, as well as their IPD IP-enabled PoE in-ceiling counterparts. The new square grilles come in both black and white, providing integrators with versatility for aesthetic preferences.

“The introduction of square grilles is a direct result of feedback from integrators,” said Ken Hecht, vice president of MSE Audio. "Our commitment lies in offering diverse aesthetic choices for our integrators ensuring they can cater to their customers’ unique design requirements.”

The SoundTube CM-BGM-II series of in-ceiling round speakers are known for their exceptional audio quality and versatility. They provide full-range sound and are ideal for background music and paging applications such as in retail spaces, restaurants, and offices.

The SoundTube STNet IPD IP-enabled PoE in-ceiling speakers offer similar audio performance with the added benefit of being Dante and AES67 compatible to simplify installation and enable remote monitoring and control. With timbre-match sound, STNet IPD speakers ensure different mounting options can be combined to create a consistent audio experience.