Sound Productions Hosts AVIXA Women Dallas Group Meeting

The AVIXA Women Dallas Group hosted its latest meeting at Sound Productions. The event focused on networking, pro AV trends, and included a tour of SoundPro's facility.

"The goal of the AVIXA Women’s Council is to support and empower women working in technology and the AV industry. We’re proud that the DFW area is continuing the conversation on a local level,” said Christy Ricketts, head of the local AVIXA Women group and VP of operations and marketing, Contemporary Research. “We had a great time touring SoundPro’s facility, engaging in discussion, networking, and envisioning what’s next for our group.”

The event featured a panel discussing industry trends and changes moderated by Ricketts and featuring SoundPro’s CEO, Joshua Curlett. “It’s beneficial to look at our industry as an entire ecosystem,” said Curtlett. “As our market experiences consolidation and tech disruption, there has never been a better time to see the whole picture. Now is the time to examine who you are, how you’re unique, and what you bring to the table that no one else can.”

The next AVIXA Women's Council Dallas Group meeting will be announced shortly. For more information, contact Christy Ricketts at christy@crwww.com.