Contemporary Research Intros QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller

The What: Contemporary Research (CR) has released the QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller, an integration-friendly IPTV decoder with incorporated display control and video output scaling up to 4K. Designed to function like the 232-ATSC 4K HDTV Tuner, the new QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller was created specifically for commercial AV integration.

The What Else: The QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller will accept MPEG2 or H.264 single or multiple program transport streams, and is compatible with UDP and RTP unicast or multicast IPTV streams. The QIP-D features HDMI output and video scaling from 480i to 4K and decodes MP12, AAC, and AC-3 Audio.

Users can select channels, volume, and power from the front panel controls, handheld IR remote, or external control system via IP or RS-232. A channel list of programs can be uploaded from a PC running CR Toolbox software, a free universal application designed to connect and update CR products.

The Bottom Line: The QIP-D IPTV Decoder/Controller can be used in any market application where the need exists to decode IPTV channels distributed over an Ethernet network with the ability to also control televisions or displays.