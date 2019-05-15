Sound Productions Awards 2019 Technical Theater Scholarship

Calliope "Cal" Thompson was awarded the $5,000 Technical Theater Scholarship at the Dallas Summer Musical High School Theater Awards (DSM HSMTA). The scholarship was donated by Sound Productions, who created the scholarship in 2017 and awards it annually to one student that plans to pursue a technical degree in theater.

Joshua Curlett

“Those who don’t invest in the future are doomed to the past. These kids are our future. I believe in them and want them to get a good education, without the burden of debt,” said Joshua Curlett, CEO, Sound Productions. “It’s not just about the money—it’s about investing in someone you believe in. We are trying to create a path so that these kids have a career that they love for the rest of their lives.”

The DSM HSMTA took place on May 9; more than 300 area high school students performed and winners were announced in 18 different categories, representing outstanding artistic and educational achievement for both individual students and high school theater programs.

“The experience of a regional competition like this is great for all of the participants," added Curlett. "I’ve had the honor of supporting previous winners as they travel to New York and the opportunity is unparalleled for anyone in performing arts."

Thompson, this year's scholarship recipient, plans to pursue a technical theatre degree at Centenary College of Louisiana.