Sony Releases UWP-D Wireless Microphone Series Featuring NFC SYNC

The What: Sony’s new UWP-D series wireless microphones have begun shipping. The UWP-D21 wireless microphones are now available, with the UWP-D22 and UWP-D26 expected to ship in December.

The What Else: The UWP-D series wireless systems offer support for Multi-Interface Shoe (MI shoe) and a new Digital Audio Interface. The UWP-D series enables direct digital audio interface and delivers high sound quality with low noise by skipping the D/A and A/D process in combination with a new SMAD-P5 MI shoe adaptor and compatible camcorders including Sony’s PXW-Z280 and PXW-Z190 XDCAM models, using firmware version 3.0, as well as the α7R IV (ILCE-7RM4) 35mm full-frame camera.

It shares audio information such as RF level meter, audio mute status and low battery alerts for the transmitters and displays them on the viewfinder. Utilizing the SMAD-P5 MI shoe, audio signals are transmitted from the wireless receiver to a connected camera without a cable connection.

The new NFC SYNC feature is designed for easy frequency setting. By holding the NFC SYNC button on the receiver for a few seconds, it automatically scans for the appropriate frequency, and allows this channel to be sent to the transmitter via Near Field Communication (NFC).

The Bottom Line: The wireless systems’ reduced size and weight enable the mobility required for a wide range of applications, including news, remote, documentary, sports and wedding production.