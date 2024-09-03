Sony Electronics’ AV Tech Expo Returns to the United States

The Sony Electronics’ Professional Display Solutions team is coming to a city near you. This fall, Sony is hitting the road and showcasing Pro AV solutions in six major cities across the United States from September 2024 through February 2025.

During Sony’s AV Tech Expo, attendees can experience Sony products and technologies—including professional displays, videowalls, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, and glasses-free 3D display—learn about compatible partners, and connect with sales and engineering representatives. Attendees will also see how these solutions can be used in corporate, education, retail, transportation, government, entertainment, and healthcare environments, among others. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to network and socialize during these all-day events.

Technology highlights at Sony’s AV Expo include:

The latest Professional BRAVIA Displays featuring innovative display technologies, including the new Deep Black Non-Glare coating for superior image quality.

The Crystal LED video wall which provides spectacularly immersive, high-brightness images.

Spatial Reality Display which features 3D visual technology without the use of glasses.

The PTZ Auto Framing cameras, with firmware 2.0 upgrade demo.

Cloud-based Device Management Platform solution.

Hardware and software partner showcasing many end-to-end solutions.

Sony will be in Chicago (Sept. 17), New York City (Oct. 15-16), Atlanta (Nov. 12), Dallas (Dec. 3), Denver (Jan. 28, 2025), and San Diego (Feb. 25-26).