Sonance to Acquire James Loudspeaker

Sonance has entered into an agreement to acquire James Loudspeaker.

“We could not be more excited to bring James Loudspeaker into the Sonance family,” said Ari Supran, CEO, Sonance. “Their history of innovation, their mastery of customization, and their passion for aesthetics are right in line with our core principles here at Sonance: that technology should disappear into architecture, that authentic partnerships are what set us apart, and that our long, proud heritage of innovation drives everything we do.”

“James Loudspeaker was not for sale,” added Mark Schafle, CEO, James Loudspeaker. “After a chance encounter and subsequent conversations, we learned that our customization and manufacturing capabilities fit perfectly with the Sonance strategy and culture. We are thrilled to become part of the Sonance family, and we look forward to taking what we do to the next level.”

The companies expect the deal to close before the end of the year; they will continue to operate as separate companies while the combined team learns what makes each brand unique.

Over time, Sonance will identify areas where the strengths of both companies can be leveraged to provide maximum value to their combined customer base.