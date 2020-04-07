Solutionz Launches SecureAV Cybersecurity Managed Service

AV integrator Solutionz, Inc. has launched SecureAV, a new cybersecurity service. Enormous amounts of critical information are commonly exchanged via electronic meeting rooms, as well as unified communication environments every day. SecureAV protects organizations from inherent known vulnerabilities that exist in AV equipment. Through SecureAV, Solutionz proactively prevents, detects, responds, and reports on security concerns specific to an organization’s AV/UC environment.

SecureAV is designed to address these specific security needs and protects that information on an ongoing basis, without utilizing scarce IT/security resources. SecureAV looks at every data packet coming into and out of the environment and uses machine learning to determine if the traffic is a threat. It then reacts according to personalized policies and protects the IoT environment against common attacks including eavesdropping, botnets, denial of service attacks, man in the middle attacks, LAN hopping, open relays, and other common security issues.

According to Shawn Fernandez, vice president of cybersecurity business development, “We have been watching and assessing the ever growing problem of malicious threats to the IoT environment for some time now, and are acutely aware that AV is now a part of every organization’s IoT landscape. We feel that it is imperative to respond with a service that will protect our customers from these growing threats.” Shawn will continue to expand the cybersecurity portfolio at Solutionz.

“I am excited about what this game-changing new managed service offers to our customers,” said Bill Warnick, chief executive officer of Solutionz. “We have partnered with some of the brightest minds in cybersecurity to provide the best possible protection for AV and UC environments. SecureAV gives our customers the confidence that Solutionz is on the job, vigilantly monitoring and taking action against any online threat.”

Solutionz’ SecureAV managed service offering is available to organizations regardless of where their AV/UC equipment was purchased. It offers remote support 24/7/365 and is fully customizable to meet budgetary needs.