Solotech Acquires J Sound Services

Solotech has acquired the assets of J Sound Services (JSS). Solotech says the strategic transaction strengthens its positioning in Nashville, TN.

“Our vision has always been to offer both sales and systems integration, and live productions services in all our offices," said Philip Giffard, president of the Sales and Systems Integration Division at Solotech, who actively led the acquisition. "We have been partnering with JSS for many years already, so this acquisition opportunity is therefore not only momentous but also very well-thought-out.”

“Solotech is irrefutably growing rapidly and we are thrilled to join the team,” said Jason Spence, founder and president of JSS. “Our clients will continue to benefit from the high-quality of products and services they’ve come to expect from JSS, with the added benefits of economic strength and geographic reach of an international and and top 10 systems integrator in North America. This synergy will definitely answer the needs of all our clients, whether they be straightforward or complex.”

Under the leadership of Paul Owen, general manager in Nashville, Solotech says the new extended team is sure to accomplish outstanding integration projects in the growing capital region of Tennessee.