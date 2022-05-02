Snap One Expands Physical Presence, Opens Eight New Local Partner Stores

After two years of pandemic-related restrictions on gatherings, Snap One announced the launch of eight new Snap One local partner stores, with grand opening events scheduled at each location between March and May this year. The events will include special deals on select products, giveaways, catered lunches, and opportunities to meet with various vendors in attendance.

According to Bill Zidek, Snap One vice president of sales, the new locations expand Snap One’s physical footprint to 34 locations across North America and offer local partners product training, same-day delivery and expert assistance from knowledgeable professionals.

“The pandemic delayed our celebrations for several locations that officially opened in 2021, so we are now inviting our local integrator partners in these locales to reconnect with our teams and vendors and promote the new local shopping experience,” Zidek said. “We’ll also invite all attendees to join our new rewards program so they can immediately start earning rewards for sales milestones including free shipping, additional training, progressive product discounts, enhanced support, quarterly rebates and more. Additionally, partners can now get rewards points on TV and vendor partner purchases.”

Snap One partners in Arizona, Texas, Illinois, California, Utah, Maryland, Connecticut, and New York who haven’t yet utilized a local partner store will have the chance to meet with experienced Snap One team members and learn about the real-time assistance offered before, during and after a project. They will also be able to familiarize themselves with the company’s vast product catalog of residential, commercial and security products from Snap One and third-party manufacturers. In addition to the official grand openings, two previously launched locations will hold open houses.

The grand openings began in late March and continued to roll out into May:

March 24: Dallas, TX

March 31: Scottsdale, AZ

April 7: Austin, TX

April 14: Houston, TX

April 21: Elk Grove Village, IL

April 21: San Diego, CA (open house)

April 28: Plainview, NY

April 28: Salt Lake City, UT (open house)

May 5: Rockville, MD

May 12: Norwalk, CT

“We now have 34 stores to serve our integrator Partners in North America and we’re continuing to add more locations,” said Wally Whinna, Snap One senior vice president of local. “Our goal is to bring our brands closer to the customer, offer local training and same-day product delivery, and strengthen one-on-one relationships with our partners.”

In addition to carrying full product lines from Snap One’s various award-winning brands, Snap One local partner stores also offer many of today’s most popular products from third-party vendors including Sony, Samsung, SONOS, Yamaha, Denon, Yamaha, Marantz, Klipsch, KEF, Ubiquiti, URC, RTI, Legrand, Lutron, and more. These fully stocked locations are designed with a self-service warehouse format, providing partners hands-on access to browse and select products at their convenience. Same-day job site delivery is also available, making partners’ jobs easier than ever.

Along with providing same-day product availability, each branch furthers Snap One’s mission to offer Partners educational programs on new products and services thanks to large training facilities at each location that can be used to host vendor, technology and business education events.

The Snap One partner store program started in 2018 and experienced consistent expansion over the past four years. Select stores even have a 24-hour will-call room, where partners can take receipt of products at their convenience.