Snap One Unveils Winners of International Partner Awards

Recognizing partners that have exhibited excellence in sales, marketing, support and other notable business areas, Snap One today unveiled the 37 winners of its expanded international Partner Awards Program.

“We’re thrilled to recognize partners that have demonstrated superior installation design, best-in-class service and enhanced business operations across the world,” said Ryan Marsh, Snap One executive vice president of global sales. “In 2022, our partners continue to create elevated technology experiences for homes and businesses using Snap One’s products and solutions. On behalf of our entire team, we extend the deepest congratulations.”

All award winners were chosen either by regional distributors or Snap One representatives. Expanded from years past, Snap One’s 2022 Partner Awards Program crowned two Distributors of the Year, a Partner of the Year in 22 regions, an overall Top Volume Award to the highest spending direct Partner in Europe, and twelve Circle of Excellence awards in the UK and Ireland.

Qualifications include:

Distributor of the Year Award: Valuing a distribution partner who has demonstrated excellence across category and brand adoption, market building activities, and overall engagement with the Snap One team.

Valuing a distribution partner who has demonstrated excellence across category and brand adoption, market building activities, and overall engagement with the Snap One team. Partner of the Year Award: Acknowledging a partner who has demonstrated allegiance to Snap One products and solutions, with an unwavering enthusiasm for their ethos and commitment to their shared growth.

Acknowledging a partner who has demonstrated allegiance to Snap One products and solutions, with an unwavering enthusiasm for their ethos and commitment to their shared growth. Top Volume Award: Recognizing a partner with the largest spend in Europe, demonstrating confidence, commitment, and allegiance to Snap One products and solutions in their projects.

Recognizing a partner with the largest spend in Europe, demonstrating confidence, commitment, and allegiance to Snap One products and solutions in their projects. Circle of Excellence Award:

Snap One Category Adoption: Appreciating a Partner who has successfully welcomed a broad range of Snap One categories into their business, illustrating their confidence and commitment in the company and its ecosystem.

Business Growth: Valuing a Partner with the most impressive year over year growth with Snap One, demonstrating business growth and allegiance to the company’s products and solutions in their projects.

Service & Support Proposition: Acknowledging a Partner who has expertly communicated and delivered aftercare to their clients and prospects in a way that is easy to understand and elevates our industry’s standard.

Marketing Initiative: Recognizing a Partner who has successfully delivered innovative campaigns to promote the industry, their business, and the solutions they offer with an impressive return on investment.

The full list of 2022 winners include: