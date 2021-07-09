Snap One Launches Binary BX Active HDMI Cables

The What: Snap One is launching its new line of Binary BX 8K active HDMI cables, which are designed to support 8K UHD at 60Hz 4:2:0 and up to 10K at 30 Hz 4:4:4. They also display 4K at 120Hz and 4K at 60Hz 4:4:4 and handle transmission speeds up to 48Gbps.

The What Else: With premium Zinc alloy connector heads, superior pull and bend strength, and GripTek connectors, the Binary HDMI cables feature a premium design that delivers reliable 4K and 8K performance.

Without the need for external power, the new active cables create a simpler and cleaner install. The incorporated gripping design ensures up to eight pounds of pull force is needed to remove the cable from the HDMI port, therefore reducing service calls due to disconnections.

All Binary HDMI cables also feature an ultra-pliable jacket that ensures flexibility with a tighter bend radius and a low-profile connector that can save valuable space behind equipment. Each active connector head also features high-performance micro-electronics to automatically monitor and protect signals to ensure reliable transmission.

The Bottom Line: The new line of Binary BX 8K Active Cables provides consumers high-quality 8K pictures, up to 48gbps transmission speed and supports high-resolution audio and video formats including Dolby ATMOS, DTS-X and HDMI 3D.