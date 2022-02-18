SCN 2022 Stellar Service Awards Now Open for Entries

SCN’s Stellar Service Awards are back to recognize Pro AV companies leading the way with their stellar service. With the global landscape of service evolving at a faster pace than ever before, the importance of providing the most cutting-edge, meaningful, and effective services—both within your company and to your customers—is greater than ever. It's time for you to be recognized for making that impact.

Each year, these awards recognize behind-the-scenes efforts—from project management, to tech support, to training programs—and ensure they receive the credit they deserve for their contribution to the creation of successful user experiences.

SCN welcomes entries from both manufacturers and distributors in each category. To submit an entry, click here. A $295 fee is required for entry to each category. Companies can enter into the running for as many categories as desired.

The SCN 2022 Stellar Service Awards will be voted on by SCN's readership audience of more than 39,000 unique monthly site visitors. Winners will be announced in the May 2022 issue of Systems Contractor News.

"Great customer service is vital to today's business environment," said Mark J. Pescatore, SCN content director. "Our Stellar Service Awards are an excellent opportunity for manufacturers and distributors to shine a spotlight on how well they deliver high-quality service to their clients."

Here is the list of all categories for this year's awards:

Best In-House Training

Best Online Training

Best Sales Operation

Best Tech Support

Best Supporting Content

Best Design Services/Tools

Best Website Dealer UX

Best Project Management Tools

To enter, review the categories above and be ready to select your category when you fill out the form. Each entry is $295. Entries are due by March 16, 2022.

Winners will receive either Platinum, Gold or Silver marketing assets to use for company promotion, as well as a SCN Stellar Service digital certificate and dedicated editorial coverage across SCN platforms. Also, being a reader-voted award, nominations provide benefits even if you don’t win, as our vast audience will be able to read and recognize your nomination.

Click here to enter the 2022 Stellar Service Awards.