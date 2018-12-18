Signagelive Partners with PosterMyWall

Signagelive has announced a new strategic partner PosterMyWall which allows customers to create promotional graphics and videos without needing any design skills.

Thousands of templates can be used for restaurants, retail, corporate, events and bars within Signagelive which can be customized within minutes. Edit designs for free and have them appear automatically on screens. PosterMyWall can be easily added to the Signagelive platform, with the two companies working together to digital signage solutions to Value Added Resellers and their customers.

The PosterMyWall integration uses Signagelive Widget Development Framework to create content that works offline on Signagelive’s range of supported players and SOC Displays, while enabling a change to content in a PosterMyWall asset being automatically updated without the need to republish in Signagelive.

“When I first saw PosterMyWall in action I was very impressed with the simplicity and ease of use for creating broadcast quality content for digital signage,” said Jason Cremins, founder and CEO, Signagelive. “We approached the PosterMyWall team to discuss if they could optimise their platform for use with Signagelive and specifically the ability to make changes that auto-update content when published using our platform. The resulting integration of PosterMyWall with Signagelive delivers an extremely powerful and cost-effective content creation solution for customers that require high quality, engaging and frequently updated content for their digital displays.”

