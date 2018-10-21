Signagelive Adds Interactive Kiosk Mode for BrightSign Media Players

The What: BrightSign and Signagelive have released a new interactive kiosk mode feature for all BrightSign Series 3 and Series 4 players, as well as for Bluefin’s BrightSign Built-In solutions. The update is being pushed to all Signagelive Administrators this week.

The What Else: The update allows users to configure any BrightSign device connected to a single-touch touchscreen to be used as a kiosk. When the BrightSign player is not being interacted with, it will play the scheduled content from Signagelive as a normal Signagelive media player. When a user interacts with the touchscreen, the player will trigger the content that is published to an Interrupt – this can be a web page or widget. Once the user has stopped interacting with the screen, the player will revert to the scheduled content until the next interaction.

To ensure this solution is suitable for retail kiosk deployments such as in-store product catalog or ordering solutions, data such as usernames and passwords are cleared between sessions to further protect the security of users’ personal information.

The Bottom Line: Signagelive began the BrightSign Kiosk Mode update on the 17th of October at 9:00 a.m. BST, with the update completing over a 24-hour period as users’ BrightSign players connected to the Signagelive platform. No user intervention was required during the course of this update, which has been made available to all Signagelive licensees at no charge.