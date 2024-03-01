Shure's MXW neXt 2 Now Certified for Microsoft Teams

Certification provides users with exceptional audio quality in hybrid teaching and conferencing environments.

The new Shure MICROFLEX WIRELESS neXt 2.
(Image credit: Shure)

The new Shure Microflex Wireless neXt 2 (MXW neXt 2) Microphone System is Certified for Microsoft Teams. This certification signifies the seamless compatibility and reliable performance of the MXW neXt 2 with Microsoft Teams, providing users with exceptional audio quality in hybrid teaching and conferencing environments. 

The MXW neXt 2 is an all-in-one two-channel wireless audio system designed to offer a versatile, innovative, and cost-effective solution for diverse spaces in corporate and education. With a choice of rechargeable wireless microphones, it features a unique combination of advanced onboard DSP capabilities and comprehensive audio I/O connections, including USB, Dante networked audio, and analog audio. It pairs mics at touch-of-button, which simplifies complex installation workflows and offers outstanding audio out-of-the-box. 

Shure’s MXW neXt 2 is ideal for classrooms in schools and education institutions as well as for business and corporate training spaces where users need a quick, easy-to-use, and outstanding audio during their presentations.  

