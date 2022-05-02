Shure Sets New Standard with MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone

Shure is ushering in a new era of array microphone technology with the introduction of the MXA920 Ceiling Array Microphone. With Automatic Coverage technology, MXA920 provides pre-configured audio capture with minimal set up required, dramatically reducing the time and cost of deployments for integrators. The MXA920 also employs Next Generation Array Architecture for enhanced directional pick-up and more natural speech. Plus, the onboard IntelliMix DSP delivers noise and echo-free performance as well as unprecedented audio clarity and intelligibility for AV conferencing across room types—executive boardrooms, higher education hybrid classrooms, corporate and government meeting spaces. Two form factors (Square and Round) support design integration into even the most sophisticated facilities and meeting spaces.

(Image credit: Shure)

Simplified and intuitive technology is essential for workplace collaboration. AV/IT technologists continue to acknowledge the trend toward products that are easy to implement in any space and are seamlessly compatible with existing platforms. In addition, dependable audio capture, design aesthetics, and scalability are also expected. Since 2016, Shure Microflex Advance Networked Array Microphones have set the standard for premium array microphone technology; the market-leading MXA910 has popularized the use of ceiling array microphones in corporate, education, and government meeting spaces. Now, Shure is ready to up-the-ante for even the most discerning AV integrators, IT professionals, and end users.

“AV conferencing is only as good as the quality of participants’ audio,” said Doug Daube, Director of Microphone Systems at Shure. “Now more than ever, we’re seeing our customers require solutions that capture the voice naturally, fitting beautifully into a room’s aesthetic, and making it effortless to connect participants—no matter where they are. These modern and evolving demands are met by the MXA920, ensuring easy deployment and unmatched voice capture.”

Networked audio capture that covers the most challenging acoustic spaces and supports customized applications is table stakes for today’s professionals. With the MXA920, audio professionals can achieve easier deployment and better accommodate demanding applications like camera tracking, voice lift, and sound reinforcement.

“Our experience with the MXA920 has been overwhelmingly positive,” shared Mark Lorenson, Technology Leader in Commercial AV Sales at Intereum. “Testing the MXA920 in our facilities, it is evident that the Next Generation Array Architecture greatly enhances the directional capabilities of the microphone, eliminating distracting background noise. We’ve been greatly impressed with the sound quality and seamless coverage the MXA920 delivers in one of our primary showrooms. On top of that, there’s no setup required – install it in the ceiling and it works.”

Key Differentiating Features of the MXA920

Automatic Coverage Technology—the MXA920 provides superior pre-configured audio capture that requires minimal setup. Out of the box, it seamlessly and automatically covers up to a 30x30 foot (9x9 meter) area, reducing setup time and effort – potentially offering integrators significant savings in time and labor. Coverage can also be further customized to suit different room layouts or seating arrangements, to capture only the meeting participants you want – while avoiding the areas you want to exclude.

Next Generation Array Architecture—the MXA920 offers more directional pick-up across the frequency spectrum to maintain accurate coverage of specific areas while enhancing voice quality for more natural sound – and focusing less on other sounds in the room. The completely new DSP algorithms enable more natural speech for participants to be heard clearly and precisely.

Greater Application Flexibility—the MXA920 sends the precise location of every speaker to your camera control system for more accurate camera tracking. Steerable Coverage technology with individual audio outputs enables higher gain before feedback in Voice Lift and Sound Reinforcement applications.

(Image credit: Shure)

The MXA920 is Certified for Microsoft Teams when used with the IntelliMix P300 DSP and Microflex MXN5C networked loudspeaker, for simplified connectivity for end users. Available models include Square (white only) or Round (white, black, or aluminum) options that are all paintable to match the room décor.

Versatile mounting options for in-ceiling, on-ceiling, pole, or wire rope configurations make it easy to integrate the MXA920 into prestigious formal conference rooms or modern spaces where architecture makes a statement. The MXA920 will be available later in 2022 and debuting for live demos for the first time at ISE 2022, May 10 – 13 in Barcelona.

The Shure MXA920 is the Company’s next evolution in ceiling array technology and offers users improved audio clarity. With the launch of the MXA920, the MXA910 will no longer be available.

Stop by the Shure booth (#3N250) on the ISE 2022 show floor.