Shure Receives 2018 Global Excellence Award

The Global Presence Alliance (GPA) has recognized Shure as a 2018 Global Excellence Award winner. As a reflection of the leading audio, visual, and UC manufacturers and vendors, the annual Global Excellence Awards honor vendors that exhibit the highest level of commitment to delivering superior experiences to GPA members and global customers. Shure was previously honored with this achievement in 2017 and 2016, shortly after the company joined the GPA’s Accredited Vendor Program.

Chris Schyvinck, (left) president and CEO at Shure receives the Global Excellence Award from Julian Phillips (right) executive VP at Whitlock, who also serves as the chairman of the Board of Directors for AVIXA.

“We are honored to receive the 2018 Global Excellence Award,” said Jim Schanz, global director of integrated systems sales at Shure. “Being recognized by the Global Presence Alliance is a great accomplishment for Shure. We are committed to creating innovative products and solutions for our customers across the globe and partnering with GPA enables us to deliver even greater success to our partners worldwide.”

The GPA, consisting of leading audiovisual, videoconferencing, and managed services solution providers across five continents, surveyed an array of executives, sales, and engineering teams at all GPA member organizations. Each nominated vendor was rated across five categories, including product innovation, technical support, sales and marketing programs, commercial flexibility, and commitment to global deployment and support programs. Of the 40 vendors nominated, a select group achieve the status of Global Excellence. Shure was selected as one of the clear leaders, demonstrating excellence in all focus areas named above.

“We are excited to see Shure return to the podium again this year in our awards,” said Byron Tarry, executive director of the Global Presence Alliance. “It is deserved recognition for the focus and effort Shure has put in to enterprise market in recent years and to their active partnership with the GPA in this quest. The GPA and its members can only fulfill our global consistency promise hand in hand with our vendor partners. This award makes it clear our members in every corner of the world not only feel Shure offers exceptional technology, but that they are also market leading in terms of programs and structure to support enterprise collaboration technology deployments on a global scale.”