Shure Introduces the Axient Digital PSM

Shure has unveiled the Axient Digital PSM, its first digital wireless in ear monitoring solution designed for touring acts and large-scale productions.

Axient Digital PSM has been designed and developed to meet the rigorous demands of touring professionals and rental houses, ensuring high-performance RF and spectral efficiency that caters to the rapidly evolving wireless landscape. This new digital in ear monitoring system is Shure’s first Wireless Multichannel Audio System (WMAS) enabled product line, empowering audio professionals to adapt to a wide variety of environments.1 With its forward-looking design, Axient Digital PSM represents a long-term investment for tours, venues, and other applications, elevating flexibility and scalability to unprecedented levels.

“For nearly a century, Shure has pioneered innovative solutions that help solve our customers’ problems while moving the industry forward,” said Nick Wood, senior director, global marketing and product management, at Shure. Now, Axient Digital PSM offers a revolutionary digital radio with WMAS capabilities, remote management for engineers, and a pristine audio experience for performers. To unlock new possibilities and applications, Shure is dedicated to advocating for spectrum efficiency and WMAS regulations worldwide. Axient Digital PSM takes advantage of this opportunity, giving users more resources to optimize performance and make the best possible use of spectrum, now and in the future.”

Key Features and Benefits

Enhanced RF Performance and Audio Quality: Axient Digital PSM enables engineers to say ‘yes’ to more complex and creative productions because they’ll have access to more on-air channels of in-ear monitoring. With a next-generation digital radio and sophisticated headphone amplifier design, performers will enjoy the highest audio quality with no compromises to signal reliability and less than 2.9ms latency for the most immersive audio experience.

Flexibility and Scalability: Axient Digital PSM features two single rack space transmitter options: ADTQ Quad Transmitter and ADTD Dual Transmitter. Both offer four flexible and powerful transmission modes: Multi-Channel Wideband, Narrowband, Analog FM, and Axient Digital Standard.

Command and Control: Axient Digital PSM is supported by Shure's Wireless Workbench and ShowLink ecosystem. For the first time, monitor engineers can enjoy comprehensive remote management of every bodypack receiver on stage, with visibility to key parameters and the ability to make adjustments if necessary.