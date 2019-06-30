Shure Honored As One Of 2019’s Best And Brightest Companies To Work For

Shure has been selected as one of the Best and Brightest Companies To Work For by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR), an awards competition that honors employer excellence.

(Image credit: Shure)

Shure was selected for acknowledging its associates as the company’s greatest asset and for showcasing best practices across human resources and employee enrichment programs. It marks the 11th time Shure has received this recognition from the NABR.

An independent research firm evaluates each company’s entry, based on key measures in several categories, including compensation; benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection, and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives; and strategic company performance.

“Now with the war on talent hitting the door steps of the Best and Brightest, this achievement means even more than a year ago,” said Jennifer Kluge, president and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs. “As we continue to raise the bar, these companies rise to the challenge through their cultural innovation by maximizing their workforce potential.”

“We are thrilled to be recognized once again, as a Best and Brightest Company,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO of Shure. “Our associates are the number one reason for our success, and we applaud and congratulate our talented workforce for their world-class work ethic, creativity, and achievements.”