Shure Enhances Security Features Across Microflex Ecosystem—Why That Matters

Shure is making a system-wide update for all its Microflex Ecosystem devices and compatible software applications to enhance security. The major ecosystem updates include security features such as 802.1x for enhanced visibility and control over all networked devices and more streamlined workflow for easier setup, deployment, and system management. The enhanced security features are now integrated into Designer 6.1 software and IntelliMix Room 6.1, so IT professionals can confidently deploy Shure products while protecting end users’ audio.

“AV security is critical in education, enterprise, and government organizations. With employees and students often collaborating from different locations, IT professionals are tasked with deploying and managing systems at scale, while balancing security features without compromising usability,” said Chris Meyer, director of product security and conferencing platforms, at Shure. “By integrating enterprise-level security features into the Microflex Ecosystem, Designer 6.1, and IntelliMix Room 6.1, IT professionals can easily and confidently deploy Shure products into their environment while also protecting users’ audio."

Designer 6.1 delivers improved foundational security technology, enhanced authentication, encrypted audio, and customizable device configurations across the entire Microflex Ecosystem portfolio. Users now have the power to fine-tune and manage devices to match specific room requirements and limit service access to only what they need while optimizing overall workflow.

IntelliMix Room 6.1 Audio Processing Software now features Stereo Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC) to create immersive meeting experiences. With intelligent AEC technology, echoes are detected and eliminated, requiring less room treatments and audio configurations for integrators while enabling participants to fully engage in discussions without distractions from echo disruptions. Stereo AEC provides left and right loudspeaker support, catering to the positional and spatial audio needs of attendees in the room, and allowing for future enhancements in meeting experiences.

Shure recognizes security to be an important element of product quality; just like performance, durability, or regulatory compliance, it is part of the design methodology. The Microflex Ecosystem portfolio employs a multi-faceted approach to device security that embraces industry-standard technologies and workflows:

