Sharp NEC Adds E Series to dvLED Line

The What: Sharp NEC Display Solutions is adding its new E Series to the company’s dvLED portfolio. The E Series offers a wide array of available pixel pitches, from 1.2 mm to 1.8 mm, and is ideal for indoor installations in corporate, education and house of worship environments for customers looking to upgrade current digital signage.

The What Else: The E Series offers bright dvLED panels, ranging from 600 cd/m2 to 800 cd/m2, with a tight pixel pitch from as low as 1.2 mm for indoor use. The E Series is the perfect entry into dvLED for those looking to replace aging projection or tiled LCD video walls. Similar to the FA/FE series, the E series is offered in a variety of popular sizes as kits, with everything you need to deploy an LED wall. Because dvLED delivers a brighter image than LCD display options and projection technologies, the E Series works well in bright environments like a windowed conference room with daylight, which would wash a projector image out.

The Bottom Line: dvLED walls offer larger, brighter images compared to single LCD display options, and can be built in virtually any configuration. Like building blocks, dvLED solutions can be built to fit a specific space or purpose, and are designed without seams for one continuous image.