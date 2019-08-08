Sharp Expands Its Direct B2B Sales Operations In Texas

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America's (Sharp) direct sales division, Sharp Business Systems (SBS) has announced that it has acquired the assets of select locations of Texas Document Solutions, successfully expanding its direct sales operations within the state of Texas.

Texas Document Solutions has a long history selling Sharp multifunction printers (MFPs) and accessories. With the acquisition, Sharp has complemented its existing Dallas and Houston direct operations with the expansion to the Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio markets. Moving forward, Sharp's newest customers will have direct access to Sharp's award-winning line of advanced office products and solutions including MFPs, display products and applications to streamline office workflow. According to Sharp, employees from the purchased locations have been invited to join Sharp where they will be able to leverage all of the benefits that come with joining a multinational company.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome our newest members to the Sharp Business Systems team," said Anthony Sci, Senior Vice President of Sharp Business Systems. "This is an outstanding team of industry experts with extensive client knowledge who will be able to provide their customers with Sharp's leading edge office solutions."

Texas Document Solutions will retain its other locations in Waco, Lufkin, Tyler and Bryan under the current leadership of owner Randy Davidson.