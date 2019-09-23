Sennheiser Releases Control Cockpit Version 3.2.0

The What: Sennheiser has released version 3.2.0 of Control Cockpit, designed to provide an intuitive way to set up and manage all networked Sennheiser microphone systems such as evolution wireless G3 and G4, SpeechLine Digital Wireless, and TeamConnect Ceiling 2.

The What Else: In version 3.2.0, Sennheiser has further optimized workflows, providing graphical indication of the wireless link status, improved filtering for device types, and the ability to select multiple charging units.

“Digital workflows unlock wholly new ways of product interaction such as remote management of devices, and remote troubleshooting and support,” said Kai Tossing, head of product management, business communication. “They shift tiresome routine tasks such as checking microphones’ battery status into the digital domain where they can be performed with greater ease and efficiency.”

To make routine procedures and workflows as convenient and efficient as possible, Sennheiser Control Cockpit offers a combination of automatic notifications, display of status information, and the possibility to share responsibility and delegate tasks. Settings or firmware updates for microphones can be made remotely, as can troubleshooting, with error messages helping to identify problems and often allow for these to be rectified remotely too.

“Universities find that troubleshooting has become a lot easier,” Tossing said. “When they get a phone call from a lecture hall saying that the microphone does not work it is often sufficient to take a look at the dashboard to see that the microphone has been muted or the sensitivity has been modified—things the IT staff can immediately rectify via the Control Cockpit.”

The advantages of a centralized control software are especially obvious when it comes to battery management. While in the past the university’s IT staff had to visit every single lecture hall or classroom to check the battery status on each and every microphone, they now just need to take a look at the dashboard to identify all microphones with low batteries and their location.

For campus-wide installations, a very helpful feature provided by Sennheiser Control Cockpit is the out-of-range detection for wireless microphones. When activated, the system administrator will be notified via e-mail and/or text when a wireless microphone leaves the range of the receiver, thereby avoiding situations where microphones get mixed up or misplaced on campus.

The Bottom Line: Sennheiser Control Cockpit software provides centralized monitoring and control for Sennheiser microphone systems ranging from evolution wireless G3 and G4 to SpeechLine Digital Wireless and TeamConnect Ceiling 2. The software provides IT staff with a real-time overview of all networked devices on campus, including their location and status, and is accessible from anywhere in the network on all common platforms.