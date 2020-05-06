SEGD Announces Cybelle Jones as CEO

The Society for Experiential Graphic Design (SEGD) board of directors has unanimously selected Cybelle Jones as the new chief executive officer of the organization. Jones, an active member of the SEGD for more than 18 years and an award-winning experience designer for more than 25 years, will assume the role on May 11, 2020. She will join SEGD at a critical moment, bringing fresh energy and empathic leadership in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Cybelle Jones (Image credit: SEGD)

"Especially in this extraordinary and challenging time for our members, it was clear to the search committee and board of directors that we needed to select an individual who could start on day one with a strong connection to our community,” says Anna Crider, president of SEGD board of directors and principal at Entro. “Cybelle will be a transformational and collaborative leader. I am confident that she will provide support and value to all members through inspirational thought leadership, responsive programming, and by seeking innovative ways to ensure we all remain connected through this pandemic and beyond.”

Jones comes to the organization from Gallagher & Associates (G&A), an internationally recognized interdisciplinary design studio with offices in Washington, D.C., New York, Portland, and Singapore. During her 20-year tenure, her leadership was integral to establishing G&A as a global, award-winning experience design firm growing to four studios and more than 125 employees. Most recently, she served as principal and executive director. Her project work and commitment to advancing the field of design has received accolades from numerous organizations including SEGD, American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Alliance of Museums (AAM), AIGA, Communicating the Arts (CTA), and the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT).

“In times of uncertainty, the transformative power of creativity provides us with tools to explore possibilities for our future,” says Jones. “SEGD’s multidisciplinary foundations bind us as a community of innovators, thought leaders, educators, and creators. When we harness these combined talents, we have the capacity to forge a new vision.”

“Leaning into an opportunity to reflect on what makes SEGD the organization that brings us together also allows us to evaluate how we need to evolve,” she adds. “Together we can model the courage and resilience required to transcend our challenges, while envisioning the next era of an inspired and sustainable global design community.”