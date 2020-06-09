SEGD Academic Summit Returns the Afternoons of June 11-12

Each year the Society for Experiential Design (SEGD) holds an academic summit in conjunction with the annual conference. Given the obvious, the 2020 Academic Summit will be held online, via Zoom, on the afternoons of June 11 and 12 as a forum for current thinking in design education research, projects, and curriculum innovation.

Eleven educators, graduate students, and teaching professionals were selected in a peer-review process by SEGD’s 10-member Academic Steering Committee, composed of educators from across the United States and Canada. This event will address the latest trends in design education research, innovative student projects, and curriculum advancements in the academic world.

“Given the challenges of Zoom fatigue and long hours in front of a screen, we opted to split the Summit into two parts, with two sessions each day of presentations and moderated discussion,” notes Hilary Jay, SEGD’s director of education. “Day one covers methodologies and new directions in EGD curriculum; day two focuses on the guts of EGD: wayfinding, placemaking, mapping, and user-centric design practices."

Later this year, the presenters’ research papers will be published in SEGD’s Academic Journal, “Communication + Place", an online magazine.SEGD’s Academic Summit has always been and will continue to be FREE to members and non-members in the pursuit of promoting greater design education and research.

