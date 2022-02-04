Daktronics, ACP CreativIT/CCCP Check All Boxes for Successful Partnership

'We have built our business on creating and maintaining partnerships. Now, more than ever, having a U.S.-based partner like Daktronics allows ACP to continue to deliver world-class technology to our customers.' -ACP/CCCP Senior VP of AV operations Joe Eckberg

To deliver successful direct-view LED video wall installations, Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, and ACP CreativIT/Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, have partnered on multiple projects of varying applications for end users.

"As more people see LED technology and the advantages it provides, more customers are looking to incorporate LED technology into these applications and locations," said Daktronics sales representative Joey Hulsebus. "We're excited to deliver on complex and high-quality LED projects with the help and partnership of ACP/CCCP. Our mutual trust has led to many successful installations which ultimately benefits our end customers and aids in them achieving their audiovisual goals."

While AV integration is one part of CCCP's business, the company has worked closely with Daktronics to deliver video wall applications in training centers, board rooms, lobbies and entryways, health systems and more.

The Daktronics-ACP/CCCP Dynamic

"We have built our business on creating and maintaining partnerships," said ACP/CCCP's Senior VP of AV operations Joe Eckberg. "Now, more than ever, having a U.S.-based partner like Daktronics allows ACP to continue to deliver world-class technology to our customers. We have been able to send our engineers and technicians to Brookings to be trained at the factory and gain that depth of product knowledge necessary for great results."

One such project involves the installation of a display with 1.9-millimeter pixel spacing at InitiativeOne's training center in Green Bay. Another recent project involves an LED video wall with 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing at WEC Energy Group in Milwaukee. Yet another installation was completed at Nicolet National Bank's conference room with a video wall featuring 1.9-millimeter pixel spacing at their location in Green Bay.

Daktronics NPP product line features pixel spacings ranging from 2.5-millimeters down to 0.7-millimeters to meet the specific needs of audiovisual customers in multiple applications.