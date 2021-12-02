GW University Upgrades Stadium with Daktronics LED Video Display

Daktronics partnered with George Washington University (GW) to manufacture and install a new LED video display in left-center field at Barcroft Park in Arlington, VA. The installation, which was completed in 2020, informed and entertained fans in 2021.

“This top-of-the-line videoboard will provide special excitement for the fans and student-athletes,” said GW Head Coach Gregg Ritchie. “It also allows us to improve in developmental techniques. We had a vision coming here and we have been able to see it realized, providing one of the best experiences in the country at Tucker Field at Barcroft Park.”

Sized at 18 feet high by 32.5 feet wide, the new display features a 13HD pixel layout to bring crisp, clear imagery to fans throughout the ballpark. With variable content zoning, one large image can be divided into multiple zones to show any combination of live video, instant replays, statistics, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages. The display also features industry-leading environmental protection to ensure it operates as expected in the outdoor elements.

[Interactive Installations Bring Fans Back to Stadiums and Arenas]

“We’re excited to once again partner with George Washington University to provide our state-of-the-art products to enhance the experience for both student-athletes and fans alike,” said Fran Kulas, Daktronics sales representative. “Tucker Field at Barcroft Park is a special venue for collegiate baseball, and Daktronics is thrilled to play such an integral role in helping to create a big-league feel on game day.”

In addition to the equipment installation, GW will also receive a content package that will be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services.