SDVoE Releases Module for Crestron Control Systems

The What: The SDVoE Alliance (ISE Stand 1-F40) has announced the availability of an SDVoE module for Crestron control systems.

The What Else: The SDVoE module works with any 3-series Crestron control processor to enable video matrix switching and independent audio routing, as well as advanced SDVoE features like video wall and multiview. Harnessing the power of the SDVoE API, this single driver works with any SDVoE manufacturer’s products. The SDVoE module is available for free download from the SDVoE Academy by SDVoE Alliance members and certified SDVoE Design Partners.

“Most SDVoE systems are deployed without a Crestron control interface and many of our members have their own great control platforms, but this new functionality for the SDVoE ecosystem makes it much simpler to mix Crestron’s popular control platform with the best video distribution platform,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Systems designers and integrators can easily offer end users a familiar experience and give them peace of mind that they can benefit from all the quality, flexibility, scalability, and interoperability SDVoE technology has to offer, without the need for re-training.”

The Bottom Line: The module is designed to allow system designers and integrators to deploy SDVoE systems of any size while providing a familiar user experience with Crestron control systems and interfaces.