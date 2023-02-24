SDVoE Academy Courses Obtain Qualification for AVIXA Education Credits

There is big news from the SDVoE Alliance (opens in new tab). Industry participants can obtain AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) and Renewal Unit (RU) by participating in the SDVoE Academy’s SDVoE Certified Design Partner and SDVoE Certified Developer courses.

The mission of the SDVoE Academy is to establish a trusted resource for AV professionals—designers, installers, salespeople, and system owners—to take advantage of the latest AV signal management technology. In doing so, the SDVoE Alliance launched a free online learning platform, SDVoE Academy. SDVoE Academy is a self-paced online course offering two professional certification programs, SDVoE Certified Design Partner and SDVoE Certified Developer. SDVoE Academy has attracted more than 6,000 students and delivered more than 120 courses in video technology, network basics, and system design. Now, industry professionals can participate in SDVoE Certified Design Partner and SDVoE Certified Developer courses to obtain CTS RUs.

“The SDVoE Academy has become a trusted resource for AV professionals gathering knowledge and experience to take advantage of the SDVoE Alliance’s flexible and scalable technology,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “AVIXA’s educational certification program is a mark of distinction for AV professionals, and we are thrilled to be included in their course offerings as we continue to build a strong community around the SDVoE Academy programs.”

The SDVoE Alliance is committed to interoperability and standardization, and above all to creating great AV user experiences. The more users participate in the SDVoE Academy, the more they will benefit. Industry professionals can get started today by accessing the SDVoE Academy (opens in new tab).