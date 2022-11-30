SDVoE Alliance Introduces New Certified Design House Program

The SDVoE Alliance announced the SDVoE Certified Design House program, a qualification for Professional AV companies. AVI-SPL is the first systems integrator to become an SDVoE Certified Design House.

SDVoE Certified Design House is an expansion of SDVoE Certified Design Partner program. Available online, SDVoE Alliance’s certifications publicly recognize experts in the creation of SDVoE systems that take advantage of AV-over-IP scalability and offer robust performance. Any company that designs, integrates, or installs AV systems can receive Certificated Design House recognition after a minimum of 25% of their technical staff obtain SDVoE Certified Design Partner certification.

“Since 2018, more than 2,000 AV professionals have individually qualified as SDVoE Certified Design Partners, so it is past time for us to recognize that many companies have staked out a leadership position in delivering sustainable, flexible AV-over-IP solutions to end users,” said Justin Kennington, president of SDVoE Alliance. “It’s no surprise to see AVI-SPL setting the pace among system designers and installers, and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome them as the first SDVoE Certified Design House. I invite the rest of the Pro AV community to join in as well.”

“The SDVoE Alliance and its members provide solutions built on a standardized framework that is scalable, reliable and high-performance” said John Richards, global director of engineering for AVI-SPL. “Expertise and industry knowledge are important to our business model at AVI-SPL. As a result, we are proud to be the first SDVoE Certified Design House.”

AVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider that transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. AVI-SPL holds a leadership position in Pro AV, consistently bringing innovative technologies, products, and solutions to its customers. Certification as an SDVoE Design House is a mark of that leadership attesting to the level of expertise and professional capability that AVI-SPL brings to the game. As the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include their award-winning managed services, their highly trained team works hand-in-hand with organizations worldwide—including more than 80% of Fortune 100 companies.

Systems integrators interested in applying for SDVoE Alliance’s Certified Design House status can visit the SDVoE Alliance’s website (opens in new tab). Once qualified, companies can begin utilizing the SDVoE Certified Design House credentials in their marketing and communication.

Individuals can become certified by completing and passing the SDVoE Design Partner Certification courses. Click here (opens in new tab) to register for the SDVoE Academy and complete the courses. Courses are also available with Chinese and Spanish subtitles.