ScreenBeam Adds Google Cast Support to ScreenBeam 1100

The What: ScreenBeam has released its latest firmware (version 11.0.6.0) update featuring new native Google Cast support. ScreenBeam 1100 users can now wirelessly display over the network with the Google Cast function on all Android devices, whether Google Cast or Miracast; all Chromebook/ChromeOS devices, whether Intel- based or ARM-based; and Windows 7 and pre-2013 macOS legacy devices, mirroring thru Chrome browser.

(Image credit: ScreenBeam)

The What Else: The firmware update also enhances guest network isolation as well as system and network security. To ensure guests cannot access the host network, ScreenBeam 1100 now allows guests, who are on the ScreenBeam Wi-Fi hotspot, to be isolated from any upstream network devices. This helps to ensure a high level of security while maintaining guest wireless collaboration capability.

“Windows 7 devices still remain scattered within organizations and Chromebook Enterprise devices are successfully finding a niche in business. We designed this firmware update to provide organizations universal device support for all employee and guest devices and eliminate connectivity issues so meetings can run smoothly and efficiently.” said Scott La, director of PLM and support for ScreenBeam. “Along with our ongoing commitment to continuously improving security along with our other enhancements, ScreenBeam will further assist our customers to achieve the ultimate secure wireless presentation experience within their organizations.”

The Bottom Line: In addition to the Google Cast support, the firmware update includes an enhancement to its video playback support for iOS/macOS native mirroring. When mirroring video content from a YouTube app or Safari browser, ScreenBeam receiver will stream and playback the video directly instead of mirroring.