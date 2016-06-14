SCN to Host InfoComm Wrap-Up Webinar on June 22

Were you unable to attend InfoComm this year? Or, maybe you missed some of the products on the floor with all the hustle and bustle around? If you answered yes to either of the questions, then this webinar is for you.

Join audiovisual industry experts as they review the hottest trends seen at InfoComm this year. They will cover some of the new and innovative technologies that they feel are transforming the AV industry. From top digital signage, wireless and audio-visual solutions, to videoconferencing equipment, large-format touch displays, and more, you'll learn all about these trending technologies and how they will affect you and your business.

Join Systems Contractor News and Peerless-AV on June 22 at 2:00 p.m. EDT for this free webinar.

Webinar attendees earn one (1) InfoComm RU credit.