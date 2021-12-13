SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sony MDR-7506

Socks. Pajamas. Slippers. Most of us can count on one or more of these holiday staples to be waiting for us under the Christmas tree. And why not? They may not be exciting, but they’re practical. Everyone uses them. If you’re looking for a practical gift for your content producer, consider Sony’s MDR-7506 stereo professional headphones.

No earbuds here—these are closed, over-the-ear headphones designed for comfort and performance. The MDR-7506 feature 40 mm drivers with 10-20kHz frequency response. The cord is more than 9 feet long, so you’re not tethered to a tiny workspace, and a gold-plated adapter is included, so you can plug in to almost any headphone jack.

They won’t keep your feet warm, but Sony MDR-7506 headphones will likely outlast every pair of fuzzy socks you get this year.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable tools for professionals on your “nice” list.