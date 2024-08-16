SCN Spotlight: Ford Center's New 3,000-Plus Square Feet of Displays

Ford Center in Evansville, IN, recently selected Daktronics to design, manufacture, and deliver 20 LED displays totaling more than 3,000 square feet in 2024. The centerpiece of the project hangs from the middle of the venue and features a continuous main video display wrapping around the centerhung structure to appeal to every seat in the arena.

We caught up with Joe Hernandez, Daktronics sales representative, to find out more.

What to Know about the New Ford Center Displays

SCN: How long did the project take from start to finish?

Joe Hernandez: The project was awarded in the fall of 2023, but the installation on site took roughly three weeks to complete.

SCN: What was all installed and what did it replace?

JH: The centerhung features a main continuous video display with rounded corners measuring nearly 15x97 feet around and an upper ring display matching the shape of the main display measuring approximately 2.5x97 feet around. A lower ring display in a circle shape measures nearly 2x77 feet in circumference. All three centerhung displays feature 5.9mm pixel spacing.

Four ribbon displays were installed along the seating fascia. Each of these displays measures roughly 2.5 feet high and features 10mm pixel spacing. These range in length from 193.5 feet long to 46 feet long and combine for 422.5 linear feet of digital display space. Seven courtside scorers tables, each measuring roughly 2.5x8 feet and feature 5.9mm pixel spacing. Three double-sided displays were installed on the basketball hoop stanchions, each measuring measures approximately 1x4 feet wide and features 2.5mm pixel spacing.

The centerhung replaced a previous company’s products that were aged with new technology with better resolution and more up-to-date capabilities.

SCN: Why was the solution(s) selected?

JH: Daktronics was selected because we are the world leader at manufacturing and providing these types of live-event LED display solutions with a large, reliable service team that stand behind our products. We have a great relationship with individuals at the Ford Center and are excited to provide them with a long-lasting solution from a stable company that provides one number to call for the entire system’s needs.

SCN: Were there any challenges in the installation?

JH: Every project presents its own challenges, but this one went fairly well. Our project management team has extensive experience in providing these solutions to our customers. Due to them going through similar processes multiple times in their careers, they were able to rely on their experiences and expertise to keep things moving along and on track for the Ford Center.

With school just getting back into session (University of Evansville calls the Ford Center its home and University of Southern Indiana plays games there as well), there has yet to be an event to gage fan reaction. However, according to Scott Schoenike, executive director at VenuWorks/Ford Center, "“The Ford Center has always gone above and beyond expectations using our electronic signage to maximize the event and patron experience. The new 360-degree scoreboard will give us even more flexibility to be creative and make every event even more special and personalized.”