SCN Goes Inside: Check Out the Concert Sound System at Winspear Centre

Since its opening in 1997, the 1,716-seat Enmax Hall at Francis Winspear Centre has served as the primary performance space for the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra. Along with the orchestra, the hall hosts a steady stream of other performers as well—including touring artists from blues, country, folk, jazz, rock, and other genres—in addition to a diverse roster of community events. To best accommodate the room’s wide range of sonic styles, dbi Systems Integration collaborated with L-Acoustics Certified Provider FM Systems to equip the Winspear Centre with Canada’s first permanently installed L Series loudspeaker system.

We caught up with Jerry Van Dyke, principal at dbi Systems Integration, to go behind the scenes and find out more about the installation, as well as a video tour of what's inside.

5 Things to Know about the Francis Winspear Centre

SCN: How long did the project take from start to finish?

Jerry Van Dyke: The planning/design phase lasted almost two years with there being numerous changes/updates and revisions due to logistics, performance requirements, and room challenges.

The installation date for the L/R arrays took place from November 2023 to January 2024 and the installation of the center array is taking place in July 2024. The installation of the sound system was sometimes challenging due to the fact that the room was also undergoing major upgrades including new seating being installed, the flooring being replaced, and the acoustic panel system being upgraded. While this was all happening the room was sometimes still being used for performances so there was a tremendous amount of coordination required to ensure that our work could be done during the time slots that we were allotted.

SCN: What was all installed?

JVD: (list provided below)

Main Chamber L-Acoustics Equipment : Three L-Acoustics L2 loudspeaker arrays with each array consisting of: Two L2 and one L2D each Eight L-Acoustics KS21 Cardioid Sub Array 14 L-Acoustics 5XT loudspeakers for under balcony fills Two L-Acoustics X8 loudspeakers for dress circle loge fill Six L-Acoustics X8 loudspeakers for high SPL front fill 11 L-Acoustics X4i loudspeakers (custom RAL color) Installed in the stage facing for low SPL front fill Two L-Acoustics Arrays of two A10 Focus loudspeakers for Choir Loft Stage Monitors

Sound Booth: Three L-Acoustics X8 loudspeakers OneL-Acoustics SB10i subwoofer

Projection/Mother’s Room: Three L-Acoustics X8 loudspeakers One L-Acoustics SB10i subwoofer

Console Monitoring: Two L-Acoustics 5XT loudspeakers One L-Acoustics SB10i subwoofer

Lobby: Six L-Acoustics SOKA loudspeakers Six L-Acoustics SB10i subwoofers



SCN: Why were the solutions selected?

JVD: There had been major changes in technology since the previous system had been installed. The Winspear was wanting something more in line with the performance capabilities of today's loudspeaker systems. The three major points that the Winspear wanted addressed were sonic quality, SPL capability and smooth, even coverage throughout the entire room.

Originally the new system design consisted of an assortment of L-Acoustics KARA II loudspeakers, flown KS28 subwoofers, KS21 floor subwoofers, A15i choir fills and 5XT lip fills. Two weeks before our bid submission deadline we became privy to the fact that L-Acoustics was going to be debuting a new loudspeaker line that would be a game changer in the permanent installation and touring worlds. After many days of intense meetings regarding the new L Series line of loudspeakers during which the performance capabilities, aesthetics, suitability for the room and customer acceptance were discussed it was decided that the L2 Series would be an excellent choice for the Winspear Main Hall. After modeling the room with the L2 system both dbi Systems and L-Acoustics believed that the L2 system would provide better coverage, and superior sonic capabilities in a smaller footprint. While acknowledging that there was a degree of risk in going with a product that dbi Systems had no prior experience with, it was decided that the pedigree of L-Acoustics products and their history of always delivering on what they promised made the risk worthwhile. The entire system was re-designed in two weeks with there being a great deal of collaboration between Duffy, dbi Systems, and L-Acoustics.

SCN: Were there any challenges in the installation?

JVD: The Winspear is an extremely busy venue, and the installation required a lot of coordination to ensure that all the supporting infrastructure (electrical, rigging, rack equipment and network infrastructure) was in place before the installation of the loudspeakers. The actual window for the loudspeaker/amplifier/DSP switchover was only a little over a week, with concerts that absolutely required a fully working system on either side of the window.

SCN: What has been the response from the venue/customers?

JVD: Our client is extremely happy with the new system. The first show after commissioning was an Edmonton Symphony Concert, a Tribute to the Music of Joni Mitchell. Comments from the guests was the system sounded and looked amazing. The Winspear technicians on-site were amazed at how smooth the coverage of the system was. They noted that the old system had spots in the coverage where you would hear the gaps or interactions between array boxes, but the new L2 system was completely seamless. It was also noted that the new system sounded excellent all the way back in the fourth-floor gallery.