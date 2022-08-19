Deep Dive: Renkus-Heinz PCX Series

(Image credit: Future)

Launched earlier this year, the new PCX Series (opens in new tab) of passive column array loudspeakers incorporates the company's UniBeam steerable technology for optimal intelligibility with minimal aesthetic impact. Brandon Heinz, product manager, offered some additional insights into the new product line.

SCN: What makes the PCX Series of passive column speakers unique?

Brandon Heinz: When we started development of the PCX Series, we knew we had to come up with a sound solution that was truly unique. We envisioned a line of elegant, full-featured passive columns that provide integrators and systems contractors with the precise coverage listeners receive in our digital beam-steered arrays but in the passive domain.

To accomplish this, we developed an implementation of Renkus-Heinz’s proprietary UniBeam algorithm, the same technology we use in the ICONYX and other beam-steered loudspeakers, in the passive domain for the PCX Series. The Passive UniBeam Technology is essentially a passive crossover network that addresses each transducer with a specially designed passive filter network to generate an asymmetrical vertical dispersion pattern—delivering consistent front-to-back audio coverage with minimal side lobe artifacts.

SCN: What's a good application for the PCX Series?

BH: When designing the PCX Series, the idea was to enable more installations in more venue locations. The compact size, precise coverage, and elegant design make the PCX Series the perfect loudspeaker for all kinds of applications like house of worship, K-12 and higher education, corporate boardrooms, transportation centers, and more. Thanks to the out-of-the-box IP64 rating, the PCX Series is ideal for even the most challenging outdoor environments like theme parks, cruise ships, and other outdoor venues. Built from the ground up to meet EN54 standards [certification pending], all three PCX models are an ideal fit for critical life safety applications.

SCN: What is the difference between models?

BH: There are three models in the PCX Series, the PCX4, PCX8, and PCX16—and all three have essentially the same features. The primary difference between the three models is the number of 3-inch, full-range drivers: PCX4 has four drivers, PCX8 has eight drivers, and the PCX16 has 16.

SCN: What are some of the other features?

BH: The PCX Series is a full-featured product line. All models feature an included gland nut protected input panel. Flush-mount wall brackets are also included and are only possible thanks to the Passive UniBeam Technology. If an additional down angle is required, there is an optional pan/tilt wall bracket to facilitate higher mounting heights. All models feature a high-quality audio transformer for use in 70/100 V constant voltage distributed sound systems.