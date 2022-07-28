Lumens Launched a New Media Processor—Here's What You Need to Know

Lumens Digital Optics launched the LC100 Media Processor (opens in new tab). The LC100 is a new model in the CaptureVision series which enables users to record, mix and stream multiple channels of HD video live. The system is designed to simplify live production, while the deployment tool software enables administrators to centralize system management and even automate production. LC100 is ideal for lecture capture in education, streaming worship services, sharing corporate training, and live event delivery.

“LC100 makes it incredibly easy to use—simply plug in a keyboard, mouse, and monitor and it’s ready for production," said Steven Liang, vice president of product development for Lumens. "With local and remote control, plus integration with Panopto, Kaltura, and other CMS systems, LC100 can be used standalone unit or as a networked media system."



The LC100 device is extremely flexible: Its six inputs include HDMI, SDI, USB, Ethernet, and XLR audio ports with phantom power, giving users the flexibility to use a wide range of AV sources. It can record and live stream two channels of video, as well the program output full HD video quality. Recordings can be captured internally to a 2 Terabyte hard drive for secure local storage, with support for automated transfer of data to network storage or FTP servers. LC100 can control Lumens IP cameras and trigger presets making it a true all-in-one media device.