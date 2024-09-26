SCN Celebrates Best in Market 2024 Winners

The Pro AV Best in Market (BiM) 2024 award winners for Systems Contractor News have been announced, with 11 companies and 12 products recognized in the second year of the program. The BiMs provide companies with the opportunity to highlight products that were new or newly upgraded within the last 12 months. Entries were judged based on a range of criteria by independent, third-party judges and editorial teams. Additional BiMs were presented by other Future B2B brands, AV Technology and Sound & Video Contractor.

And this year's SCN BiM winners are…

Blackmagic Design Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 retains the compact design of the original Micro Studio Camera 4K, but features an upgraded 4K digital film sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO up to 25,600 for improved low-light performance. It also adds 12G-SDI for operation up to 2160p/60, plus a USB-C expansion port for recording Blackmagic RAW to external disks and network control via Ethernet adapters.

Users can control the built-in color corrector and lens using the SDI and HDMI connections, and log gamma allows users to create in-camera cinematic color-corrected looks. Buttons on the front of the camera give users quick settings menu access. The Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K G2 offers the benefits of a large studio camera in a tiny, rugged body that’s not much larger than the lens mount itself. Use affordable, high-performance MFT lenses or add adapters to work with broadcast lenses.

Clear-Com Gen-IC Cloud Intercom

(Image credit: Clear-Com)

Clear-Com's latest innovation redefines intercom communications as a service. Representing Clear-Com's inaugural venture into virtual technology, the Gen-IC Cloud Intercom platform eliminates the need for dedicated hardware or beltpacks. With virtual clients on desktop and mobile devices, coupled with an internet connection, Gen-IC Cloud Intercom delivers on-demand, fully featured access to intercom resources hosted on Clear-Com data centers across six regions. Its pay-as-you-go model, combined with scalable, agile deployment options, supports remote productions of any size.

Gen-IC Cloud Intercom incorporates the Agent-IC mobile app and Station-IC virtual desktop client, ensuring user-friendly interactions. The cloud-based solution provides flexibility and streamlines connectivity, reducing maintenance, costs, and space requirements. Moreover, it seamlessly integrates Clear-Com's on-premises intercom hardware with virtual counterparts through LQ Interfaces, creating a hybrid communication system for control centers, venues, and remote operations. The inclusion of SkyPort, Gen-IC Cloud Intercom’s cloud administration portal, facilitates the onboarding and management process for Clear-Com's global reseller partners.

Extron DTP3 CrossPoint Series

(Image credit: Extron)

The DTP3 CrossPoint Series provides complete system integration for larger AV installations with multiple sources and displays that require sound reinforcement and system control. It delivers high-performance matrix switching with HDMI and DTP3 signal extension, integrated audio and control processing, and a power amplifier. Its DTP3 extension sends uncompressed video, audio, and control up to 330 feet over a single Cat 6A cable. Reversible DTP3 ports can be designated as inputs or outputs, allowing a single model to support a range of matrix sizes.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

With a maximum data rate of 18 Gbps, the DTP3 CrossPoint Series supports up to 4K60 4:4:4 video. Extron-patented Vector 4K technology facilitates video scaling, seamless switching, and logo keying on each output. It also includes powerful audio capabilities such as DSP with AEC, 32x32 Dante networking, USB audio, and compatibility with Extron ProDSP audio processing. The 200W amplifier is configurable to drive low impedance and 70V or 100V distributed loads. Select models offer integrated ShareLink Pro wired/wireless presentation.

Hall Techologies HT-COMALERT

(Image credit: Hall Technologies)

The HT-COMALERT audio reinforcement and digital safety system enhances communication and safety in conference rooms, classrooms, and other settings requiring microphone systems. The innovative system includes a wearable wireless microphone with a panic button, wireless receiver, optional in-ceiling speakers, and audio DSP automated controller. Designed for seamless integration and user-friendly operation, the HT-COMALERT system ensures clear and reliable audio reinforcement, while its advanced digital safety features provide an added layer of security.

With the wireless mic, presenters can move freely while maintaining excellent audio quality. The built-in panic button offers instant access to emergency alerts, enhancing personal safety in critical situations, complete with silent alarm compliant with Alyssa’s Law. For optimal audio performance, the system's automated controller offers sophisticated mixing and DSP control of all connected microphones. Plus, it can send customized safety signal messages to a home office and broadcast alert messages to safety and emergency systems, facilitating rapid response and communication during emergencies.

LED Studio FORTIS 4

(Image credit: LED Studio)

A customizable outdoor digital billboard solution, LED Studio's FORTIS 4 serves as a transformative tool for dynamic outdoor advertising. Its lightweight construction, creative framework, and energy efficiency—combined with impressive specifications—create visual experiences that leave a lasting impact. FORTIS 4 features proprietary SMD (FOCAL) technologies as well as pixel pitch options for custom solutions.

Its in-house designed FOCAL lens technology allows for a more precise and focused beam of light, ensuring that advertisements reach target audiences without disturbing buildings outside of the display frustum, which helps gain planning permission in residential locations. Its versatility extends to its structural design, supporting concave and convex curves as well as 90-degree cabinet arrays, enabling unique anamorphic 3D displays that transform outdoor spaces. Advanced thermodynamic power supplies enhance energy efficiency, saving up to 35% compared to legacy billboards, while improved heat dissipation ensures high performance and sustainability. Plus, the UV-resistant lens and 8,000:1 contrast ratio provide rich detail and depth, even in daylight.

LG Business Solutions USA 37-Inch FHD IPS (ADS) 32:9 Ultra Stretch Signage

(Image credit: LG)

LG’s 37-inch Ultra Stretch 32:9 digital signage display (Model 37BH7N) allows retailers and other organizations to place digital messaging in unique locations and maximize the use of available space. The Ultra Stretch display creates new opportunities for branding, advertising, and information sharing. Measuring 36.3x11.4 inches, with a depth of under 2 inches, the LG Ultra Stretch Signage display fills an important need for flexible placement in commercial settings.

Able to be used horizontally or vertically, it can be used as an overhead menu, advertising display, or even a striking banner to denote retail zones or provide wayfinding to drive sales. The 32:9 aspect ratio provides a custom aesthetic ideal for areas where a typical display could look forced or out of place. It also comes with webOS 6.0 and SuperSign software for convenient, intuitive content management that can benefit larger signage networks. Integrators can also offer 24/7 stability assurance through real-time monitoring with optional LG ConnectedCare cloud-based remote management.

Planar WallDirector Cloud

(Image credit: Planar)

The Planar WallDirector Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) display fleet management application allows users to remotely manage the overall health and performance of their Planar displays and hardware from a centralized location. Aggregating multiple data sources into a secure and intuitive dashboard view, Planar WallDirector Cloud gives users quick access to information to make informed decisions about their display solution.

Specifically designed to work with Planar LED and LCD display solutions, Planar WallDirector Cloud enables users to remotely monitor and manage health and performance, even when displays are deployed in different facilities or geographies. Supported Planar LED and LCD systems communicate with the cloud-native platform through standard web protocols. The solution is also designed for scalability and security—and requires no additional hardware or software. With a selection of view options, users can organize their monitoring and routine diagnostics performance, such as filtering by location, priority, or device type.

Samsung VXT (Visual eXperience Transformation)

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Visual eXperience Transformation (VXT) is a cloud-native digital signage CMS that integrates content creation and screen management into a unified platform. With robust security and customizable options, VXT empowers businesses to streamline operations across all B2B displays, including LCD and LED signage. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, supporting both Samsung and non-Samsung hardware via Google Chrome and Android operating systems, making it ideal for diverse digital signage needs.

Unlike other CMS solutions, VXT allows seamless content creation and screen management in one application using three modules. VXT CMS streamlines content, playlists, and schedule management through an intuitive interface. VXT Canvas offers a WYSIWYG environment featuring drag-and-drop functionality, stock image access, and social media content integration. And VXT Players supports Tizen and Android-based players while managing multiple web elements simultaneously on one screen. VXT can also control and monitor displays from anywhere via desktop and mobile devices, and its early warning feature detects potential issues.

Samsung Color E-Paper

(Image credit: Samsung)

Combining full-color e-paper technology with unmatched energy efficiency, the Samsung Color E-Paper (model EMD) is a game-changer in the signage industry. Featuring a 32-inch QHD display that supports 60,000 colors, it uses minimal power to maintain static images, offering an eco-conscious solution that drastically cuts energy costs. What truly sets this product apart is its paper-like display quality, providing a comfortable, natural viewing experience that rivals traditional print media. The ultra-thin, lightweight device also delivers unmatched portability and adaptability across various settings, from high-end retail spaces to corporate offices.

The device’s power-efficient design is complemented by a detachable 5000mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. The Samsung Color E-Paper supports versatile mounting options, plus customizable bezels allow seamless integration with any décor or branding. The device’s robust connectivity ensures effortless integration into existing digital infrastructures. Samsung’s intuitive mobile apps enable on-the-go content updates, while Samsung VXT solutions provide real-time monitoring and remote management.

Shure Microflex Advance MXA902 Integrated Conferencing Ceiling Array

(Image credit: Shure)

Part of the Shure Microflex Ecosystem portfolio, the Microflex Advance MXA902 integrated conferencing ceiling array combines a ceiling array microphone with integrated loudspeaker and IntelliMix DSP. It's an ideal audio solution that is easy to configure and enables quick transformation of small and medium-sized rooms into equitable meeting spaces. A ceiling-mounted audio solution, the MXA902 features an array microphone for enhanced directional voice capture and an integrated wide-dispersion loudspeaker for natural sounding far-end speech.

Onboard IntelliMix DSP applies automatic mixing, echo cancellation, noise reduction, and automatic gain control for a pristine audio mix, helping deliver clear, crisp sound for all in-room and remote meeting participants. This feature is combined with a high-quality loudspeaker to achieve both excellent audio capture and reproduction from one device. Designed with Single Zone Automatic Coverage technology, the MXA902 covers a 20x20-foot space with minimal configuration, enabling users to capture talkers easily and automatically, while avoiding noise in other areas of the room.

Visual Productions PoeSwitch

(Image credit: Visual Productions)

PoeSwitch is an unmanaged, DIN-rail mounted network switch with four PoE Class 3 ports. It is the ideal companion for connecting and powering controllers in small to medium-sized lighting control systems. With the PoeSwitch's plug-and-play format, no configuration is required for setup. The switch’s fanless design also ensures silent operation, making it an ideal solution for quiet environments.

With its PoE capabilities, the Visual Productions PoeSwitch also enables data and power transfer via one single cable via four PoE ports and supports up to 15.4W of PoE power on each port, for a total PoE budget of 60W (1.02W in standby mode). It also features four 10/100 Mbps RJ45 PoE ports and one 10/100/1000 Mbps RJ45 uplink port, as well as support for IPv4/IPv6 QoS. Its compact size and low power consumption make the PoeSwitch ideal for all types of lighting systems—and its installer-friendly format allows for perfect integration in DIN-rail system enclosures.

Vizrt PTZ3 PLUS

(Image credit: Vizrt)

Bridging the gap Pro AV and broadcast, the PTZ3 PLUS range offers high-quality video for live productions and presentations. Its AI-driven talent tracking, expanded microphone options with phantom power, and seamless integration with augmented reality (AR) set it apart. A single Ethernet cable simplifies workflows by providing video, audio, power, control, tally, and FreeD camera tracking data over NDI|HX. User demand has driven these new features, enhancing live streams, corporate events, and more.

The AI presenter tracking system keeps talent in the shot automatically, even if they turn away or leave the area momentarily, without compromising greenscreen effects. Blackboard detection further enhances viewer experience by locking the camera when a presentation area is detected. The world's first FreeD-over-NDI|HX implementation embeds camera tracking metadata directly into each frame, simplifying AR and XR setups like Viz Virtual Studio Go. This innovation eliminates the need for extra hardware, reducing production complexity and making high-end content creation more accessible.