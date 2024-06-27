Scalable Display Technologies, Realmotion Collaborate on Unified Integration

Scalable Display Technologies can now integrate with Realmotion to streamline the configuration and calibration processes of multi-projector setups, enhancing the way displays are maintained in entertainment environments.

“Scalable Display Technologies’ expertise in multi-projector setups complements our mission to provide a platform that enables users to do more with less effort,” said Alexandre Simionescu, founder and CEO of Realmotion. “The integration of our products showcases the power of combining hardware-accelerated graphics with advanced calibration technology, providing added flexibility for immersive media-rich environments.”

Scalable's software automatically calibrates display geometry, color, and intensity across multiple projectors, resulting in a single, seamless digital canvas. The integration with Realmotion is designed to simplify the user experience, improve workflow efficiency, and support ongoing maintenance. With this integration, Realmotion users can effortlessly load their Scalable calibration into Realmotion, eliminating manual calibration and adjustments needed over time. Utilizing computer vision technology, Scalable automates the calibration process with cameras, ensuring precise alignment and uniformity across all projectors. This seamless integration accelerates the system setup process and automates the ongoing maintenance for even the most minor shifts in the projectors’ image over time.

“We are excited to continue to collaborate with Realmotion and empower their users with a comprehensive calibration solution for immersive experiences,” said James Pietsch, director of global accounts for Scalable Display Technologies. “By combining Realmotion's real time media servers with Scalable's advanced calibration technology, users can benefit from the highest image quality and system performance on multi-projector setups. Our first immersive ceiling mapped project was a great success, and we look forward to delivering at the highest level for our mutual clients.”